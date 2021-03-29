AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Sells C$63,794.39 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total value of C$63,794.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,089,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,782,121.36.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total value of C$115,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00.

AT stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.06. 130,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.13. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$857.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AT shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

