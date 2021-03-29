AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan Sells 7,500 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,294,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,045,548.54.

Rachel Kapcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10.

Shares of TSE:AT traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,979. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market cap of C$857.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

