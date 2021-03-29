AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Sells C$2,090,708.31 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total transaction of C$2,090,708.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,575,105.20.

Rachel Kapcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10.

AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$857.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AT. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

