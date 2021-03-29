Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.46 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $3.46 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.31 or 0.03139576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00333976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00902163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00409363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00358641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00261440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

