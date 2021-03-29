Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $74.83. 176,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

