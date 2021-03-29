Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.63. 523,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

