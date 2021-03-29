Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The company has a market capitalization of $333.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.