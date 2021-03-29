Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 4.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

HD stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.48. 144,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a market cap of $323.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day moving average is $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

