Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,024.90. 44,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.