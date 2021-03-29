Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 43,627 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 1.1% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

