AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of AdaptHealth worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

AHCO stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.40. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

