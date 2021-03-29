AdEx Network Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $157.34 million and $60.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,365,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,223,129 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

