Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

ADBE stock opened at $469.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.