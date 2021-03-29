Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $187.75 and last traded at $187.23, with a volume of 758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

