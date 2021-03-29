Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 33,390 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

AMS stock opened at GBX 238.15 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £513.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

