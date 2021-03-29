Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

ADV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. 189,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92.

In other news, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill L. Griffin purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,642.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

