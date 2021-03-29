Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Short Interest Down 42.2% in March

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,739,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADGO opened at $0.00 on Monday. Advantego has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Advantego Company Profile

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

