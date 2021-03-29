ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXRXF traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $16.77. 3,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. ADVANZ PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

