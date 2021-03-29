Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

DE opened at $371.36 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

