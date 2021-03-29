Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock worth $12,735,672. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

