Advisor Partners LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.02 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

