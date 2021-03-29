Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 337,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

