Advisor Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

