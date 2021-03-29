Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.