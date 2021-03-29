Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

CSCO stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

