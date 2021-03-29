Advisor Partners LLC Sells 855 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 135.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $283.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

