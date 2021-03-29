Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

