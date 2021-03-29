AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWMC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 12.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.