Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th.

ADYEY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

