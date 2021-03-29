AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 2.5% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S&T Bank owned 0.19% of AECOM worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $64.61. 4,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

