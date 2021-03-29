aelf (ELF) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $250.71 million and $321.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

