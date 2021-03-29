Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $23.84 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $646.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

