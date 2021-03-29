Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AGHC opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Aeon Global Health has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Aeon Global Health
