Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGHC opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Aeon Global Health has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.