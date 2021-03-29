AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.46 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

