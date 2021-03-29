AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Alison Marie Roelke Sells 1,100 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVAV stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

