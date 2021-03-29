Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.49 on Monday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARPO. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.