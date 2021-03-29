Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) versus Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Financial Analysis

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 9.23 $94.18 million $0.77 31.31 Aeterna Zentaris $530,000.00 138.37 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16% Aeterna Zentaris -369.10% -125.54% -21.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Aeterna Zentaris on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

