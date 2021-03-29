Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 3.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $72.02. 13,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,345,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

