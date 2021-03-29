Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $77.11. Approximately 5,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Afterpay alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.