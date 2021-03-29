Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of A opened at $125.64 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

