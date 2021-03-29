Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 395.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

A stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

