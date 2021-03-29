Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.31 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

