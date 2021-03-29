Agrello 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Agrello has a market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,950,237 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

