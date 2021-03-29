AidCoin Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,604.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AidCoin

AID is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

