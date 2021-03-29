AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 413,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,125,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 329,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

