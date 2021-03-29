Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Aimia stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.09. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.01 million and a P/E ratio of 83.71.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

