Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $177.09 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,497.49 or 1.00018023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00300437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.29 or 0.00367547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00702026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00089408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

