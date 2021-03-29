Airbloc (ABL) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $174,148.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

ABL is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

