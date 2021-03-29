Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Up 3.2%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.50 and last traded at $180.04. 127,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,179,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

