Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
EADSY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. 267,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,059. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
