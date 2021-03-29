Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

EADSY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. 267,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,059. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

